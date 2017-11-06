GSP troopers train with mobile simulator

The dangers to law enforcement officers seem to grow each day.

Many find themselves in situations where they must shoot or be shot. One high-tech training tool helps Georgia State troopers train without expensive travel.

State troopers face split-second life or death decisions just like police and sheriff's deputies when it comes to confronting a suspect. That's why they train over and over for something they hope they never face.

Sgt. Chris Rodewolt has no idea what this computerized criminal has in his hands. An instructor runs a mobile simulator to test his reaction when the man pulls a gun and fires. Rodewolt knows the troopers in his command must train on when to shoot or not shoot.

"It's very important for us to stay sharp and train on this and remain focused on these kinds of things," Sgt. Rodewolt said.

In a different program, the man pulls a stapler instead. The mobile simulator allows troopers to train at their post without spending hours driving to and from the state training center.

Over the next two weeks, they'll bring 60 troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Officers through the simulator.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.