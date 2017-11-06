Estill police officer returns to work after being shot on New Year's Day in 2016

Almost two years after being shot multiple times at close range, Estill police officer Quincy Smith is back on the job.

The department threw a party to welcome him into this new chapter of his life. What Officer Smith thought was a community outreach event turned out to be a surprise 'welcome back' party for his first day back. Smiling from ear to ear, you could see just how happy he was to be back.

"Thank you so much. I don't know how to repay them and it's been a blessing having them behind me and by my side through this long process," Officer Smith said.

If you remember, Officer Smith was shot after police say Malcolm Orr tried to rob a customer at a convenience store.

"Quincy was a member of our family and I was actually coming home from vacation when I first got that call on New Year's Day," said Assistant Chief, Thomas Aiken, USCB.

Aiken is the assistant chief of police at USC Beaufort where Officer Smith first started his career.

"We're glad to see he's doing so well," he said.

"I got through it really well from the department and people from all across the world reaching out to me and giving me support and well wishes. It's been great, so I got through it pretty good. It's just a long process getting through it," Officer Smith said.

Smith is the son of a former NYPD officer. He says protecting and serving the community is in his blood and he is glad to be back.

"I was ready to come back for almost a year now, so no jitters that I can tell you right now. I'm just ready to get out there on the road," he said.

Estill Police Chief Mark Collins says they appreciate his dedication and hard work.

"Nobody forgot about him and we needed him here, so we just wanted to welcome him back and let him know that we missed him and we're going to start a new chapter," Chief Collins said.

Malcolm Orr is now serving a 35-year sentence in a South Carolina prison.

