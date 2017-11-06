BCSO investigates shooting at Tiger Express on St. Helena Island

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened at the Tiger Express gas station on Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena Island Monday night.

Details are limited at this time, but we do know one male is in the hospital after being shot several times while in his vehicle. Investigators say the victim then returned fire.

There are no suspects at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.