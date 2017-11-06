Family, friends hold vigil to remember loved one killed in 2010

Family members and friends gathered Monday night for a vigil to remember Anthony Minor.

Minor was shot and killed at a Bank of America ATM on Waters Avenue in 2010. Investigators say it was an armed robbery attempt. That was seven years ago, and still to this day, no suspects have been arrested.

Family members say they come together every year hoping police would find the killer alive.

"We don't want this to be another case that just gets pushed aside and forgotten about. Every year, we come here and seek closure for the family. We are asking anyone who's seen anything that they can be of help and come forward and give us some information," Anthony's brother, Larry Smith, said.

Additional funds have been donated to help find this killer. Right now, there is a cash reward of over $9,000. If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers.

