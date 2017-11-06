Savannah Philharmonic holds 'Phil, Strings, and a Steinway'

The Savannah Philharmonic used music to help raise money Monday night.

Different musical pieces were performed on violins and on a Grand Piano sent to the Philharmonic from Fox Music House of Charleston. The one-night-only fundraiser also had a cocktail reception and an art auction featuring local artists. Organizers say the intimate setting was a chance for them to get closer to the audience.

"Big concerts and big productions tend to make a distance between the musician and the audience, and this way, they can see us really having a lot of fun on stage. I think if people can connect to this kind of event, they probably will be drawn to some other events we have," said Sinisa Ciric, Concert Master of the Philharmonic.

The money raised will go to support the Philharmonic's mission and programs.

