'Look Good, Feel Better' program held for women going through cancer treatment

A free program held on Monday gave women going through cancer a new look.

'Look Good, Feel Better' is a program sponsored by the American Cancer Society. Women came to Memorial University Medical Center to get free makeovers. They were shown everything from putting on makeup to using wigs and head covers.

Organizers say the program is all about making those going through the process feel better.

"It helps them to be knowledgeable about the products they are applying on their face, and basically the beautification, and it's not only for women, it's also for teenagers going through the chemo process," said Kisya Burnett, volunteer coordinator.

The program is available through Memorial and St, Joseph's.

