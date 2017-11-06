Jeff Davis earns 1st state playoff berth since 2001

The Yellow Jackets of Jeff Davis decided that 16 years was long enough.

The team clinched their first state playoff berth since 2001 Monday night, outlasting Swainsboro and Bacon County in a three-way mini-playoff in Vidalia to earn Region 2-AA's fourth seed.

"It's such an honor for this place," says head coach Lance Helton. "These kids have gone through so much attrition. It just goes to show you that if you believe, and you do things the right way, you have a chance to win."

Jeff Davis took the lead early in their winner-take-all mini-game against Swainsboro when linebacker Willy Waters picked off a Tiger pass and returned it 30 yards for the touchdown. The Jackets added a two-point conversion to make it an 8-0 lead.

The Tigers answered late with a short touchdown pass from Jacolby Gibbons to R.J. Fuller, but the two-point conversion was no good when Gibbons' pass was caught out of bounds. Jeff Davis recovered the onside kick, and sealed it with a final kneel down.

The Jackets advance to play Region 1-AA champ Thomasville on the road in the first round of the state playoffs. The Bulldogs are 10-0, and allowing just over 16 points a game. Helton knows his team will be big underdogs to Thomasville, but ending the playoff drought has made it all worth it.

"I don't know if we're going to kiss the girl, but I'm just glad we're going to the dance," he laughs.

Swainsboro advanced to the final game against Jeff Davis with a 6-0 win over Bacon County in the first game of the mini-playoff. Jalyn Williams broke off a 67-yard touchdown run with eight seconds to play to give the Tigers the win.