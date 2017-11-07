Free meals, discounts & deals being offered for Veterans Day 2017

Veterans Day 2017 will be on Saturday, Nov. 11, and observed as a Federal Holiday on Friday, Nov. 10.

The following is a list free meals, discounts, sales and deals that are being offered nationwide this year in honor of our veterans, according to the Military Benefits website:

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Chipotle

Offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) burrito, bowl, salad or taco on Tuesday, November 7th, from 5 pm to close. Offer valid for all U.S. military (active-duty, , national guard, and retired military), military spouses with ID, and veterans.

Friday, November 10, 2017

Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes

All active, inactive, and retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

Farmer Boys

Friday, Nov. 10 veterans and active duty military with valid proof of service get a free big cheese cheeseburger.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Dine with a veteran or active duty service member on Friday and their lunch or dinner is free (free entree equal to or less than your purchase).

IHOP

All active duty and retired Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes Friday, November 10.

Coastal Empire Fair

"Homeland Heroes Night" to honor those who served. All military, police, fire and EMT get in FREE Friday, November 10th. Gates open at 1 p.m.

Friday & Saturday November 10-11, 2017

Aspen Creek Grill

Free meal for Active Duty Military and Veterans on Nov. 10th & 11th from 11am-3pm both days. Offer Valid at all Aspen Creek Grill Locations.

BJ’s Restaurant

All veterans and active military can enjoy a complimentary entree under $12.95 on Friday and Saturday November 10-11/2017. Guests over age 21 will can also receive an alcoholic beverage for $6. Please present your military ID to receive this offer.

Friday/Saturday/Sunday November 10, 11, 12, 2017

Fazoli’s

November 10th through Sunday, November 12th all active, inactive and retired military personnel receive a free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce.

Spaghetti Warehouse Buy 1 Get 1 Free Meal

Receive a special “buy one entree, get one free” coupon offer and they are encouraging its guests to “invite a veteran to lunch or dinner.” Coupon can be redeemed from Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12. The coupon will be available on the Spaghetti Warehouse website on Nov. 3rd, and can be printed or presented by mobile phone.

Saturday November 11, 2017

54th Street Grill & Bar

Honor your veteran and bring them into any Five-Four for a free meal. Up to $12.00, proof of service required.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

A complimentary small order of meatballs with ricotta cheese is offered to active or former United States Armed Forces personnel, on Veterans Day Saturday, Nov. 11. Free meatballs are available for Dine-In and Take Out.

Applebee’s

Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar

This Veterans Day, Saturday November 11, 2017 get a free soft, buffalo or crab pretzel.

Back Yard Burgers

Military veterans with valid ID, and active duty servicemembers in uniform, can enjoy a free ‘Classic Burger’ on Veterans Day 2017.

Baker’s Square Free Breakfast

Veterans and active duty get a complimentary breakfast on Veterans Day at participating locations. Choose between Buttermilk Pancakes, three slices of French Toast or a Belgian Waffle.

Bar Louie

Vets and active military receive a free flatbread or burger on Saturday, November 11th.

Black Angus Steakhouse

11/11/17 from open to 3 pm, participating restaurants will offer veterans and active military professionals a special $9.99 Certified Angus Beef® Top Sirloin Steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli and a beverage.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans Restaurants are offering free select menu items to Veterans and Active Duty Military on Veterans Day, Sat., Nov. 11.

Bonanza Steakhouse

On Veterans Day, all former and current military service men and women enjoy a free buffet (beverage not included), at all participating Bonanza Steakhouses. Contact your local Bonanza for more details.

Bruegger’s Bagels

U.S. Military Veterans and active military members who show ID and proof of service can receive a Free Small Drip Coffee. No purchase necessary.

Burntwood Tavern

Burntwood Tavern invites vets and active duty military on Veteran’s Day Saturday, November 11, 2017 to stop in and receive a free lunch or dinner.

Calhoun’s

Enjoy a free meal from a special menu on Veterans Day. Proof of Service required.

California Pizza Kitchen

On Veterans Day, all veterans or active duty military personnel will be able to select a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta. Please come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service.

Cantina Laredo

Veterans and active duty military can receive a complimentary meal on Veterans Day.

Cattlemens Steakhouse

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11th, Cattlemens Steakhouse is inviting all active, inactive, and retired military personal to enjoy a complimentary 8 oz. Sirloin Steak dinner.

Chevys Fresh Mex

On Veterans Day from 11am to 10pm, Chevys Fresh Mex will offer a complimentary Fresh Mex 3-Item combo to all active and veteran military personnel.

Chuck E. Cheese

To thank service members past and present, on Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, Chuck E. Cheese’s will be offering one free personal pizza to all active and retired military members at participating stores nationwide. Promo code #5500.

Cicis Pizza

Free pizza buffet if you show a valid Military ID.

Circle K

November 11, 2017, participating Circle K convenience stores will offer a free Polar Pop to military Veterans.

Cotton Patch Cafe

Veterans and active duty may enjoy a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 2017.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert to veterans and an opportunity for guests to make purchases that support Operation Homefront. Veterans Day only.

Dunkin’ Donuts

On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

El Chico Cafe

Veterans and active military eat free on Veterans Day (Limit $15).

Famous Dave’s

On Nov. 11, in honor of Veteran’s Day all former and current military personnel will receive a free two meat Combo.

FATZ Cafe

On Saturday, November 11, 9am-3pm, all Veterans and Active Military members are invited to enjoy one of three free entrees.

Friendly’s Free Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner

Friendly’s is treating veterans and active military, with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card, to a free dine-in breakfast, lunch or dinner from select menus on Veteran’s Day 11-11-2017.

Gatti’s Pizza

Veterans and active military members with ID will receive a free buffet, or a free medium 1-topping pizza for carryout.

Glory Days Grill

Free appetizer or a regular order of boneless or grilled boneless wings for veterans on Nov. 11.

Green Mill Restaurant and Bar

Veterans and Active Duty Military will receive a free lunch or dinner dine-in meal at participating locations on Veterans Day. Must show proof of service, and beverages and gratuity are not included in free meal.

The Green Turtle

Veterans and Active Duty military enjoy a free meal on Veterans Day. Offer valid for any item up to $12 or $12 on a more expensive item.

Hamburger Stand

All Veterans and active duty military receive a free hamburger, regular fries and a small Pepsi. 11.11.17.

Hickory Tavern

50% off of a special Veterans Day menu for Veterans and Active Duty Military on Veterans day 11/11/17.

Hooters Free Meal

Hooters invites all veterans and current servicemen and women to a Hooters Veterans Day free meal from their select Veterans Day menu by presenting a military ID or proof of service at participating Hooters locations across the country on 11-11.

Houlihan’s

Receive a free entree from a select menu on Veteran’s Day 11/11 with proof of veteran status or active service in the military.

Huddle House

Free order of Sweet Cakes to all active military members and veterans with proper I.D. on Veterans Day (Saturday, November 11).

Hy-Vee Free Breakfast

Hy-Vee is providing a free breakfast buffet for veterans during regular breakfast hours on Veterans Day.

K&W Cafeteria

Free meal that includes choice of entrée, two vegetables, bread and beverage, with the presentation of your military ID on Veterans Day. Offer valid from 11a.m. to closing.

Krystal

On Veterans Day, all active and retired military can receive a complimentary sausage biscuit during breakfast hours (6am – 11am).

Logan’s Roadhouse

This Veterans Day veterans and active duty drop on in for an American Roadhouse Meal on the house. Not valid in CA, NC, SC or Augusta, GA, locations. Veterans year round receive a 10% discount to guests who present a military or veterans’ ID.

Little Caesars Pizza

On Saturday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

On Veterans Day, active and former military can enjoy a complimentary dessert, and a 20% discount with proof of service. Veterans receive 20% off the entire month of November for ‘Military Family Month.’

Macaroni Grill

Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée this Veteran’s Day, Saturday, November 11th to all veterans and active military.

Main Event Bowling

Veterans and active duty military members can enjoy a free entree plus a $10 FUNcard from open to 5 pm on Saturday, November 11th. Offer also includes free shoe rental for veteran and four guests.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Margaritas is offering complimentary entrees to all veterans and active members of the military, as well as their significant others this Veterans Day.

Max & Erma’s Free Cheeseburger Combo Meal with Dessert

On Veterans Day, participating Max & Erma’s locations are celebrating veterans and active military personnel with a free cheeseburger, endless fries and a fountain drink.

Menchie’s Free Frozen Yogurt

On Veterans Day, all Veterans and military personnel with a military ID or dressed in uniform will receive a free six ounce frozen yogurt any time of day on Veterans Day 11.11. Show a valid ID or be in uniform to receive.

Mimi’s Cafe

U.S. Veterans or active duty military personnel can select food items from a special menu on Veteran’s Day 2017 for free. Drink purchase is required. Please show proof of military service.

Mission BBQ

Veterans and active duty will receive a free sandwich and slice of cake (while supplies lasts) on Veterans Day, 11/11/17.

Native Grill & Wings

On November 11th, Veterans will receive one free menu item (up to $11.99 in value).

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

On 11/11 from 11am – 4pm, Veterans and active military can receive a free lunch from our 9 Real Size Entrées for $9.99 Menu with the purchase of any entrée.

O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s will honor our military on Veterans Day by offering veterans and active duty service members a free $9.99er entree at any location on November 11th. Additionally, O’Charley’s offers a 10 percent military discount all year long.

On The Border Free Entree

This Veterans Day, all veterans and active duty military will receive a free combo meal at OTB’s. The meal is from the”Create Your Own Combo menu,” which is a “choose 2” or “choose 3” menu.

Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage

All active, retired military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage on Veterans Day. Must have valid identification. Additionally, November 12 through November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check and, beginning November 17, Military, Fire and Police heroes will receive 10% off their check.

Petro Stopping Centers

All active duty military, veterans and reservists with proof of service can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu that includes a beverage on Veterans Day, Sat., Nov. 11, 2017, at any participating Country Pride or Iron Skillet restaurant nationwide.

Ponderosa Steakhouses

From 4pm-close on Veterans Day, all former and current military service men and women enjoy a free buffet (beverage not included) from participating Ponderosa locations. Contact your local Ponderosa for more details.

Price Chopper Supermarkets

Active Duty & Veterans enjoy a free coffee & donut Saturday, November 11 • 7am–7pm.

Primanti Bros.

Veterans and active duty military get a free classic sandwich any time, all day.

Quaker Steak & Lube

On Saturday, November 11, veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces can receive a complimentary or discounted meal of their choice. Show proof of service to your server to receive this offer.

Red Hot & Blue Restaurants

On Veterans Day Active Duty, Retirees and Reservists receive a free entrée with the purchase of a second entrée of equal or greater value (up to$10). Proof of military service required. Dine-in only. Print and present the coupon before ordering.

Red Lobster

To thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID on Saturday, November 11th.

Red Robin

All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day 11/11.

Rib Crib

Veterans and active military service members can choose a free meal from RibCrib’s Menu of Honor that includes a choice of two meats and two sides, including their slow-smoked meats and award-winning St. Louis spare ribs.

Rock & Brews

Rock & Brews is offering all active duty military, veterans, and first responders a complimentary meal on Veteran’s Day at any Rock & Brews location nationwide.

Ruby’s Diner

Saturday, November 11, 2017, all veterans and active duty members of the military are invited to enjoy a Ruby’s adult entrée on the house.

Ruby Tuesday

This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free appetizer.

Shari’s Café

Free pancake breakfast for all current and former military on Veterans Day, November 11th.

Shoney’s Offers Free All You Care to Eat Breakfast

Shoney’s says ‘Thank You’ to America’s heroes by offering a free All You Care To Eat breakfast, to all Veterans and Active Duty Military members on Veterans Day from 6am – 11 am.

Sizzler Free Lunch

Sizzler is proud to honor and celebrate United States veterans and active-duty military personnel with a free lunch and beverage before 4 p.m. on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2017.

TA Stopping Centers

All active duty military, veterans and reservists with proof of service can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu that includes a beverage on Veterans Day, Sat., Nov. 11, 2017, at any participating Country Pride or Iron Skillet restaurant nationwide.

Tap House Grill

On Veterans Day, all active, inactive and retired military personnel can get a complimentary meal (dine in only).

Texas Roadhouse

On Saturday November 11th, select from a free special veterans lunch menu including a beverage and sides.

TGI Fridays Free Lunch

Guests who show valid military ID can enjoy a free lunch menu item up to $12. This offer is valid on Saturday, November 11th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

Village Inn Free Breakfast

All who have served get a free Inn-Credible V.I.B. breakfast on Veterans Day.

White Castle

Military veterans and active duty military who show proof of service can visit a participating White Castle location on Nov 11th, and receive a free breakfast combo or castle combo meal #1-6.

Wienerschnitzel

On Veterans Day, 11/11, Wienerschnitzel offers a free Chili Dog with a small fry and a small pepsi to Veterans and Active Duty Servicemembers. Bring your military ID or dress in a uniform.

Wild Wing Cafe

Military veterans, retirees, and active duty are offered a complimentary meal. Veteran may choose from any Awesome Salad, Wild Wrap, Beefy Burger or Chicken Sandwich. Please show proof of military service. Valid all day on 11.11 at participating locations.

World of Beer

On November 11th, all veterans and current servicemen and servicewomen may enjoy a free select draught beer (where legal) or $5 off their check.

Yard House

Veterans and active duty military will receive a complimentary appetizer on November 11 with valid military ID. Offer is valid for dine in only.

Sunday, November 12, 2017

Centraarchy Restaurants

On Sunday, November 12 CentraArchy Restaurants are showing their gratitude by honoring veterans and active duty military service members with a free entrée. Includes California Dreaming, New York Prime, Chophouse ’47, The Tavern at Phipps, Carolina Roadhouse, Joey D’s Oak Room, Burro Loco, Gulfstream Cafe, Chophouse New Orleans.

Monday, November 13, 2017

Golden Corral

On Monday, November 13th, 2017 from 5 PM to 9 PM, Golden Corral offers a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members.

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Country Cookin

Active, reserve, and retired military personnel receive a free meal on Tuesday, November 14 from 2 PM – 8 PM.

November (entire month)

Eat’nPark

All active and former United States military personnel will receive a special 10% discount for the entire month of November.

Sunday, November 5, 2017

McCormick and Schmick’s Free Entree

Veterans and Gold Star families can enjoy a complimentary lunch or dinner at McCormick and Schmick’s on Sunday, November 5th, 2017.

