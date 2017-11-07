Lowcountry man receives 4 life terms for brutal murders of two elderly women

A Hollywood man accused of two murders and other crimes across the Lowcountry has been given four life sentences after pleading guilty.

Jerry Lee Manigault was set to stand trial next week on charges of murder, criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary in the May 12, 2014 death of 70-year-old Bluffton resident Polly Mitchell. He also was charged in Charleston County for the murder of 77-year-old Julia Mudgett.

Instead of standing trial, Manigault entered a plea in Beaufort County General Sessions Court on Monday to accept four life-without-parole sentences for murder and burglary charges associated with the women's deaths. He also received 30 years for sexually assaulting Mitchell and 15 years for the strong-armed robbery of Mudgett, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

