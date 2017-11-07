SCMPD officers proud to save puppy’s life

The officers say at first, they thought it was an open and shut case but a little wiggle from the burned dog changed everything.

She’s wagging her tail now, but this weekend this puppy could’ve died after Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Officer Marquis Dillard said she was deliberately set on fire.

“Well when I first pulled up, I saw the trash can smoking and I lifted the lid and I thought the dog was deceased,” says Dillard.

However, SCMPD Officer Jessica Smith noticed that the dog made a tiny movement, and the officers rushed her to the emergency vet.

New pictures show some of the injuries the puppy - now named Phoenix - received. The injuries include plastic melted into her fur, burns, and she also had smoke inhalation issues.

While Phoenix continues to recover, police want to know about the two young black males between ages 10-14 that were seen running from the smoking trash can.

“I’m a little bit worried about these kids in the future. I just. People know. These kids are probably bragging. CrimeStoppers, send in tips,” said Officer Smith.

This happened on East Lathrop Avenue over the weekend. If you have any information on the suspects, you’re asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.