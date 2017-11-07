New CEO, board members named for Memorial Health after integration with HCA

Memorial University Medical Center has announced the selection of the new Chief Executive Officer.

Shayne George will assume the role of CEO after the completion of the integration of Memorial Health into HCA Healthcare’s South Atlantic Division. George will work with Interim CEO Kerry Watson during the transition phase.

George has more than 25 years of experience as an HCA Healthcare executive.

George began his healthcare career leading ancillary hospital departments in Georgia and Louisiana before stepping into officer roles with HCA hospitals in North Carolina, Augusta and, most recently, Florida.

George earned his bachelor’s degree at Auburn University and both an MBA and master’s in Healthcare Administration from Georgia State University.

A new Memorial Health Advisory Board was also named at a meeting Monday night. With the integration of Memorial to HCA, the current Memorial Board and the Chatham County Hospital Authority will cease to exist in its current form.

According to a release, this first advisory board is designed to have equal membership from HCA, the prior Memorial board, and the county hospital authority.

Members named Monday night were:

Bruce Barragan

J. Curtis Lewis, III

Charles F. McMillan, Sr.

Ramon Meguiar, MD

Frank Rossiter, Jr., MD

Israel Small

Hugh C. Tappan

Terence van Arkel

Susan A. Willetts

