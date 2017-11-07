Good News: Look Good, Feel Better

Giving cancer patients new confidence to rediscover their personal beauty was the purpose of a program that has local survivors looking and feeling their best.

They're giving makeup tips, but what they are really making over is lives. Licensed cosmetologists and Memorial Health staff helped cancer patients 'Look Good and Feel Better.'

That is the name of the American Cancer Society's sponsored class at the Anderson Cancer Institute that provides makeovers to survivors but also teaches them how to do their own makeup so they can lift their own spirits every day.

"It's basically to help them,’’ said Kisya Burnett, “as a licensed cosmetologist, to apply their makeup and how to make them feel better about themselves after going through that process.’’

The makeup tips can be especially helpful for women who have undergone chemotherapy and feel their appearance has changed.

"I never wore makeup and the makeup is really good on me,’’ said Kimberly Hernandez, a survivor taking part in the program. “Everybody says it's good and it makes me feel good. The only thing I would do when I go out was put an eyeliner on, that's it. But now, she has shown me how to put foundation and lip gloss and eyeliner on. I know a lot of stuff now and I can see it brings it out in me. So, it's good.’’

The benefits on both sides go beyond appearances.

"I've got a lot of support,’’ Hernandez said of the free program. “I have people who help me. It really helps me out a lot.’’

"One of my goals as a cosmetologist is to help people feel better about themselves,’’ added Burnett. “And this program that the American Cancer Society provides, it was one of my life goals that I've fulfilled this year.’’

