Savannah Professional Firefighters rallying in support of proposed fire fee

Savannah City Council is considering a proposal to help fund Savannah Fire and Emergency Services.

The goal is to raise $31.8 million. To do that, the city is proposing property owners pay a fire protection fee, instead of relying on property taxes. A workshop was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the proposed fee. The Savannah Professional Firefighters Association is rallying in support of the proposal.

The leader of the group of firefighters says he realizes this is a tough decision for council, but the right one for a community that relies on the best emergency and fire services possible.

"In Chatham County, we are one of the few places that aren't charging a fire fee. The rest of the county is mostly charging a fee to assess the level of service that the citizens and visitors receive, so we are trying to catch up with the times to make sure that we can at least continue to provide premier services," said Bob Milie, President, Savannah Professional Firefighters.

The firefighter union says the fee is important to cover budget shortfalls and maintain wages and staff, adding councils decision will impact their jobs and livelihood.

