BCSO looking for woman accused of card fraud

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 28-year-old woman accused of financial transaction card fraud.

Investigators say Kimkeisha Patterson is 5'4 and weighs around 215 pounds. Her last known address is in Allendale County.

If you have any information about this woman, please contact Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

