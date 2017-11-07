Pros, cons of proposed fire fee for Savannah property owners

Savannah City Council is considering a fire fee for all property owners in Savannah that would help fund Savannah Fire and Emergency Services.

This is the city's way of trying to generate more revenue, but what are the facts, the pros and cons of the proposal? If something isn't done to bring in more money, the general fund is projected to be in the red over the next few years.

Savannah City Council members were briefed on Tuesday on the proposed fee that will be based on square footage and the property's fire risk. For example, a 1,700 square foot home would pay no more than $360 a year.

This comes as the city is desperately trying to offset a projected shortfall for fiscal year 2018, so this would relieve the deficit by generating $30 million. Savannah would not be the first city to implement this type of fee. In fact, the city is using Perry, GA's model. Bloomingdale and Garden City also have a fire fee. Right now, Savannah Fire is competing with other departments, like police for money from the general fund. This fire fee would eliminate that competition and go straight to the Savannah Fire Department.

Nearly 6,000 properties within the city of Savannah, like schools, hospitals, and nonprofits, don't pay property taxes but would pay this new fire fee. The city says the fee is a fair way to make sure that everyone getting fire protection pays for it, but several nonprofits tell us they don't feel it's fair at all.

The new service fee would impact schools, hospitals, and nonprofits who haven't had to pay for fire service they're getting now.

Charleen Crawford is the business manager and HR director at Hancock Day School and says her first reaction to the proposal was that the school wouldn't be impacted because it's a registered nonprofit. She says not paying property tax is a big savings because there are three buildings on the campus. It's the same story with the Rape Crisis Center, which doesn't pay property taxes and provides lots of free services to the community. Both say this is a cost they never expected.

"When we set up, we did set up as a nonprofit, knowing full well that some of those expenses that other for-profit companies do have to absorb knowing that we did not have to have them and we didn't have to have that as part of our bottom line," Crawford said. "I would like to see it not happen and if it's going to happen, I think that we need to have it so that maybe some schools could be grandfathered in because they're already nonprofit," Crawford said.

"I would imagine that many nonprofits are just like the Rape Crisis Center here in our community in that they're heavily-reliant on grants. So, each year, we are clamoring for dollars, and to incur additional expenses, particularly by our city government, would probably not bode well for some budgets. You have nonprofit organizations who are on shoe-string budgets," said Kesha Gibson-Carter, Executive Director, Rape Crisis Center. "From seniors who are secure to those officials who are living in homelessness as well as individuals facing sexual violence. These organizations are a vital part of the city of Savannah, and I would hope that the council would be more inclined to support the nonprofits by way of allocating resources as opposed to assessing fees."

It's either this or raise taxes altogether. By 2019, that increase would need to be at least five mils to offset the deficit. Instead of having to raise the millage rate, they could actually end up lowering the current rate with this new fire fee, which will generate about $30 million. That's more than they need to reverse the projected deficit. For the average 1,700 square foot home, your tax fee could be about $360. There are also opportunities for property owners to take advantage of getting a discount based on things like sprinklers and other fire devices, but some council members were definitely shocked to find out that revenue is down and that there's a projected $18 million deficit for fiscal year 2018.

Two other big entities who would see new costs are Memorial Health and SCAD. Both declined to comment on Tuesday, saying they'd need to assess the cost and proposal first.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.