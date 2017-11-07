Statesboro City Council discuss pay bump for entry-level police officers

Public safety seemed to headline the Statesboro City Council meeting on Tuesday. The group took action on one item that will raise entry officer's salaries to compete with other departments and fill vacant positions, while also discussing two options that could lower crime.

Council unanimously approved a change in pay for entry-level officers. They'll pay roughly $5,000 more to bring the salary to $37,000. Mayor Jan Moore and Police Chief Mike Broadhead have lobbied for salary increases to help fill vacant positions and retain current officers. Council voted for a one-mill tax increase earlier this year to fund the raises. The mayor also introduced the idea of renting space near Georgia Southern for a police substation to increase visibility in an area that has seen a rise in crime. The chief says it would send a message.

"We're not going anywhere," said Chief Mike Broadhead of Statesboro Police. "We're here. We'll have a resource where people can come to the police without coming all the way to the police department and can stay local to do business with the police department."

Council also discussed installing traffic cameras in the same area that could help them identify suspects or the cars they're driving.

They could bring up further action on the second station or the cameras as soon as their next council meeting.

