Juvenile shot in West Savannah near Church, Delyon streets

By Clinton Hinely, Digital
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in West Savannah.

According to police, a juvenile was shot at Church and Delyon streets.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

WTOC has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with us for updates. 

