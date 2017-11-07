UPDATE: 12-year-old boy caught in crossfire at Church, Delyon streets in West Savannah

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in West Savannah.

According to police, a 12-year-old boy was shot at Church and Delyon streets after being caught in the crossfire of a man and an unidentified suspect in a vehicle.

According to police, a black man fired shots at a vehicle that pulled up next to him near Church and Delyon streets. Someone in the vehicle returned fire.

The boy, who was in the nearby area, ran away while holding a 3-year-old. He was struck by gunfire while running.

The child he was carrying was not injured.

The boy was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact police immediately. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

