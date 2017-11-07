Don't Be a Victim: Survey scams

There are dozens of apps that promise to pay you for doing simple things, and a lot of them work as promised.

However, the Federal Trade Commission recently filed a complaint against one app for failing to live up to those priorities. Here's what you need to know before you 'click to earn.'

"I've earned almost $4,000 in the last few years."

Not bad, considering Nicole Luboff earned it all just by clicking on surveys or shopping on one of her favorite apps, but she didn't earn cash, exactly. She earned swagbucks.

"So, in order to redeem swagbucks, you go to the redeem page and you can get gift cards for Amazon, Groupon, Starbucks, Paypal, etc."

There are lots of apps now that pay you in points, rewards, or even cash for answering surveys, watching videos, shopping, or taking photos of places or products. Field agent Marc Yount says crowdsourcing market research makes sense.

"So, things like, taking pictures or collecting price points or checking a competitive product can become really valuable information for our clients," said Field Agent, Marc Yount.

The FTC says numerous apps provide great opportunities for consumers, but the FTC just reached a settlement with one app following allegations that the app failed to deliver promised cash rewards for meeting exercise and diet goals.

"We believed they were breaking the law," said Jason Schall, FTC.

The settlement came to more than $940,000, and it's not the government's only case.

FTC Attorney Jason Schall says consumers should always educate themselves before using any app. Read online reviews to gauge others' experiences. For more information, visit FTC.gov and read the fine print.

Yount says he's proud of the response his app has gotten, and Nicole says she'll keep swagging...but to each his own.

"With apps that pay, it's best to find one that works for you. if you don't like taking surveys or you don't like watching videos, there are other options out there."

The FTC stresses that if you see something that isn't right, it's important to file a complaint at FTC.gov so the government can look into the issue.

