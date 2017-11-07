Gulfstream holds 6th annual military appreciation day

Gulfstream is once again honoring its employees who once served in the military.

The Aerospace corporation held its 6th annual military appreciation day Tuesday afternoon at the Savannah Trade & Convention Center.

Former Navy SEAL Kevin Lacz spoke at the event. Lacz is the author of "The Last Punisher" and made an appearance in the movie "American Sniper"

Some veterans say the company makes the transition to civilian life a lot easier.

"So to have a company like Gulfstream that offers these kinds of skills and talents, and willing to give you an opportunity to come here and do that," said Kenneth Cunnigham, paint operations manager. "[They] provide you with a job and benefits, stability. It makes that transition so much better. And to do something like this to show their appreciation toward the service you provided for the country, it goes without saying... they are a godsend."

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.