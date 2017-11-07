BCSO releases composite sketch of Bluffton assault suspect

A composite sketch of the suspect in an assault near Bluestone Apartments was released by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

The victim in last Friday night's attack and attempted sexual assault met with a forensic artist from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division at the sheriff's office. The victim gave the artist details of the suspect's facial features, who then drew a sketch matching the description.

Investigators also met with the victim and obtained additional information on the suspect's physical description, including height and build. He was described as a black man between 5'3 and 5'6 with a slender build, possibly in his 30s with a crooked nose, possibly from a prior broken nose. He was described as missing an upper front tooth and smelled of alcohol and cigarettes. He was wearing a black or dark hooded sweatshirt and latex medical/food services style gloves with an unknown color. The victim described the suspect as having a speech impediment, like a lisp, and had trouble pronouncing words that contained the letter 's.'

Anyone with information regarding the subject's identity is urged to contact Sgt. Seth Reynells at 843.255.3709 or Crimestoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

