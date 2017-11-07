5th Annual Food & Wine Festival kicks off in Savannah

The Savannah Food and Wine Festival kicked off Tuesday night with 'Whiskey at the Whitman.'

There were whiskey tastings, gourmet food pairings, and a cigar bar. The money raised will benefit the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire, which provides assistance to the families of fallen first responders.

"A lot of folks don't know about the 200 Club, and one of the special things about the organization is 100 percent of the proceeds goes to the family. There are no administrative fees and we're very proud of that. We're happy that the Savannah Food and Wine Festival put this event on for us, and captures both of the elements we're trying to do," said Mark Dana, 200 Club Coastal Empire, President.

These are different events planned for the rest of the week. Tickets are limited for some events. Click here for more information.

