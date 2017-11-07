Savannah church upset about sale of liquor near their property

Members of the New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church are concerned about the sale of liquor near their church.

Tuesday, members held a press conference to let Savannah city officials know they're not happy with the way they are handling a new business that's applying for a liquor license.

A 2010 Georgia Code prevents distilled spirits from being sold within 100 yards of a church or 200 yards of any school building or college campus. Church members say they just want what's right for the community.

"Basically, I want them to do what's right. I want the council to serve the community that voted them in. I want them to take care of our best interests at heart, and if our best interest is to see our youth, our kids, leave, walk outside the door, and see somebody drunk, that's not right," said church member, Shawntray Grant.

Church members plan on voicing their opinions when the license goes before city council on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.