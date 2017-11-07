Should residents pay out of pocket for Savannah Fire Fee?

The city of Savannah needs to fill its coffers, and right now, it's getting ready to have to spend about $18-million more than it has.

City Manager Rob Hernandez is convinced the best way out is to pull the fire department out of the general fund and create a Fire Fee that every property owner would have to pay.

The city says they have two options: raise taxes or cut services. They're not going to let our citizen's homes burn, but their services, their help, comes at a cost.

"The citizens of Savannah have come to enjoy, and we've always provided the top level service, and that's expensive," says Savannah Fire Chief, Charles Middleton.

"If we want to have the best, we have to pay the best," Savannah Mayor Eddie Deloach said.

A fire fee is what City Manager Rob Hernandez thinks is the best. Right now, the city has nearly 6,000 properties that all have the peace of mind that fire trucks and crews will come should things go up in flames. None of those property owners pay a dime. The city says that's not fair, but why are we looking at a hole in the city's bank account in the first place?

"The reality is that we're putting out more money than we ever anticipated putting out, and as a result, we have to find ways to cover that up," Alderman Van Johnson said.

"Things have changed. Cost of living has gone up and we finally went into reserves last year to pay for some items that we needed to pay for," Mayor Deloach said. "Just like when a hurricane came through this past year, you have to make sure you have those reserves to take care of your citizens."

Some members of council think the concern for the citizens is not at the forefront.

"Well, the fact is, we're throwing this at our community at the last minute. I'm not saying that I'm totally against it. I am saying that there's a better way of handling it. I just wish we had taken the time to handle this a little bit better," Johnson said.

The city manager feels confident the fire fee will get the approval of council. Part of that confidence is the plan to reduce property taxes to help offset the cost of the fire fee. The current plan would drop the millage by two-and-a-half.

The council will vote on this issue the last week of November. That's three weeks before a final vote is passed. If passed, city residents have a few months to figure out just how they will add one more cost into their budget.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.