Gary Norton wins Port Wentworth mayoral race

Voters in Bulloch County overwhelmingly approved a continued ESPLOST on Tuesday.More >>
In Statesboro's race for mayor, challenger Jonathan McCollar handily defeated incumbent mayor Jan Moore and political newcomer John Grotheer to win outright.More >>
The town of Thunderbolt held its mayoral race Tuesday night with several candidates vying for the seat.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in West Savannah.More >>
