Gary Norton wins Port Wentworth mayoral race

Voters in Port Wentworth have chosen a new mayor.

The unofficial results are in, giving Gary Norton a more than 100 vote lead for the win. The mayor-elect says his work is cut out for him when he takes office.

Norton says he's sticking to his campaign promises, to represent voters from the north end of the municipality to the south.

The mayoral race in Port Wentworth thinned out last month when two candidates, including current Mayor Glenn Jones, announced he would not run for a fourth term. Norton was running against Tim Holbrook for the seat. It was one of four council positions up for grabs this election season.

The mayor-elect says transparency will be a cornerstone of his time in office.

"It's a humbling experience to do this, and I promise the people of this town, that I work for all of you. If you voted for Holbrook, don't worry about it. I'm still gonna be for you, and we're gonna get the flooding problems out here straight, we're gonna get our ball complex fixed, and we're gonna keep public safety at the top of the list. We've got a lot of families out here and a lot of kids, and we're gonna keep them safe," Norton said.

