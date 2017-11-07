Incumbent Thunderbolt mayor claiming victory as unofficial results come in

The town of Thunderbolt held its mayoral race Tuesday night with several candidates vying for the seat.

For Thunderbolt, the unofficial results for the race are as follows:

Incumbent Beth Goette has 39 percent of the votes

Anna Thomas has 35 percent

Shawn Elmore has 25 percent

While the board of elections office says they'll be checking the town charter given the close nature of that race, Mayor Goette says her vote count is enough to secure her reelection, and she's already looking ahead to what she'd like to accomplish in the next four years.

"Still working on my library, hoping to have that meeting with Chatham County and Live Oak, I'm still holding out for it - since July now - but got a lot of things in the works and looking forward to the next four years," Mayor Goette said.

Mayor Goette also thanked her opponents for the race they ran.

We'll follow up on Wednesday with the Board of Elections Office to get you the official results once they are determined.

