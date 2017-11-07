Jonathan McCollar wins Statesboro mayoral race

In Statesboro's race for mayor, challenger Jonathan McCollar handily defeated incumbent mayor Jan Moore and political newcomer John Grotheer to win outright.

McCollar says he expected an outright win for either himself or Mayor Moore, but he's glad it went this way.

McCollar celebrated with his supporters Tuesday night as the preliminary numbers came from precincts around town. He says his campaign was about change and inclusion. He also ran with a promise to use the city as an economic engine to bring in jobs. He says he's grateful for the response.

"Dal, it's that the city was ready for change. This is just evidence of the work from the people that were part of this movement," Mayor-elect, Jonathan McCollar said.

He says he'll start immediately on a platform of economic opportunity in the city and combatting property.

