Continued ESPLOST approved in Bulloch County

Voters in Bulloch County overwhelmingly approved a continued ESPLOST on Tuesday.

School officials anticipate this five-year tax will generate $51 million. They plan to use the revenue to expand and update the current generation of schools they've been over the past 20 years, and upgrade technology and security inside them.

"It's going to afford us the opportunity to let us put a lot of money into technology for our students. We plan to set up a one-to-one ratio for students in all Bulloch County schools," said Assistant Superintendent, Paul Webb.

This sales tax extension wouldn't take effect until January of 2019.

