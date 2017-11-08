City of Pooler to break ground on new micro-hospital - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

City of Pooler to break ground on new micro-hospital

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
By Jarvis Robertson, Reporter
Plans for St. Joseph's/Candler's new micro-hospital coming to Pooler. (Source: St. Joseph's/Candler) Plans for St. Joseph's/Candler's new micro-hospital coming to Pooler. (Source: St. Joseph's/Candler)
POOLER, GA (WTOC) -

The city of Pooler will hold its groundbreaking for a new St. Joseph's/Candler micro-hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The new 18-acre campus will be located near the intersection of Interstate 16 and Pooler Parkway, right next to the Lowes.

Having a micro-hospital in Pooler will be good for those who are visiting primary care and specialty doctors because they won't need to drive into Savannah to have important procedures, lab work or imaging done.

This project will be a 170,000-square-foot micro-hospital that will employ about 100 workers. Work on the project will be split into different phases.

The first phase of the project is set to be completed in 2019 and will include clinical services like outpatient surgery, outpatient physical therapy, and also pharmacy and laboratory services. This multi-story, technologically advanced micro-hospital will take about 10 years to be completely built. 

The following is a detailed plan of the multi-phase project:

PHASE I

Phase I of the St. Joseph’s/Candler Pooler Campus will be about 61,000 square feet and cost $21 million. It will open in early 2019 and house distinct medical offices and clinical services.

The medical office building will contain:

  • Primary Care Services
  • Urgent Care Services
  • Specialist offices

The clinical services portion will contain:

  • Outpatient Surgery Services
  • Endoscopy Services
  • Advanced Imaging Services
  • Outpatient Physical Therapy Services
  • Pharmacy Services
  • Laboratory Services
  • Wellness Services
  • Community Education Services

Phase II will include:

  • Expanded primary care offices
  • Expanded specialty offices
  • Wound Care
  • Cardiac rehab
  • Occupational medicine
  • Diagnostic cardiology
  • Short stay observation beds

The total estimated cost of the project is $62 million.

