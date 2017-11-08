City of Pooler to break ground on new micro-hospital

Pooler is growing more and more every day, and now St. Joseph's/Candler plans to build a new micro-hospital for the growing population.

St. Joseph's/Candler announces plans for new micro-hospital in Pooler

Plans for St. Joseph's/Candler's new micro-hospital coming to Pooler. (Source: St. Joseph's/Candler)

The city of Pooler will hold its groundbreaking for a new St. Joseph's/Candler micro-hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The new 18-acre campus will be located near the intersection of Interstate 16 and Pooler Parkway, right next to the Lowes.

Having a micro-hospital in Pooler will be good for those who are visiting primary care and specialty doctors because they won't need to drive into Savannah to have important procedures, lab work or imaging done.

This project will be a 170,000-square-foot micro-hospital that will employ about 100 workers. Work on the project will be split into different phases.

The first phase of the project is set to be completed in 2019 and will include clinical services like outpatient surgery, outpatient physical therapy, and also pharmacy and laboratory services. This multi-story, technologically advanced micro-hospital will take about 10 years to be completely built.

The following is a detailed plan of the multi-phase project:

PHASE I

Phase I of the St. Joseph’s/Candler Pooler Campus will be about 61,000 square feet and cost $21 million. It will open in early 2019 and house distinct medical offices and clinical services.

The medical office building will contain:

Primary Care Services

Urgent Care Services

Specialist offices

The clinical services portion will contain:

Outpatient Surgery Services

Endoscopy Services

Advanced Imaging Services

Outpatient Physical Therapy Services

Pharmacy Services

Laboratory Services

Wellness Services

Community Education Services

Phase II will include:

Expanded primary care offices

Expanded specialty offices

Wound Care

Cardiac rehab

Occupational medicine

Diagnostic cardiology

Short stay observation beds

The total estimated cost of the project is $62 million.

