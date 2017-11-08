Tropical Update: Rina tracking into the northern Atlantic

Tropical Storm Rina continues to track northward across the northern Atlantic. As of the early Wednesday morning forecast advisory, Rina has sustained winds of 60 MPH, with higher gusts.

While wind speeds will remain sustained in the 50 to 60 MPH range, Rina will move over cooler water temperatures within the next 24 hours, eventually leading to the lose of all tropical characteristics.

Tropical Storm Rina is forecast to become an extratropical system tonight or early tomorrow while maintaining sustained winds of 60 MPH. Gradual weakening is expected to commence shortly, thereafter.

The tropical storm and associated remnants are not forecast to produce severe impacts across any land-mass.

There are no other areas of interest in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea or Atlantic Ocean.

