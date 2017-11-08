Savannah Veterans Day Parade to impact downtown traffic Saturday

The city of Savannah will host the annual Veterans Day Parade this weekend.

The parade will kick off Saturday at 10 a.m. This year's Grand Marshal is Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth M. Dwyer.

Dwyer, along with many organizations, bands and veterans, will start on Abercorn Street and make their way down to Oglethorpe Avenue.

Road closures will start at 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The following is important parade information from the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department:

Staging Area (Abercorn Street from Duffy to Gaston, Drayton to Abercorn). Roads close at 6 AM - Towing will be enforced.

Parade Route - Roads will close at approximately 9:45 AM - Towing will be enforced.

Reviewing Stand - Located at the intersection of Broughton Street and Bull Street.

Disband Area (Price Street from Broughton to Oglethorpe) - Parade entries will disband in this area - Towing will be enforced along route.

