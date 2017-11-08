Port of Savannah sets container record in October

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - The Port of Savannah has set a container record with a 32 percent growth last month.

Port officials announced Tuesday that the Garden City Terminal moved a record-high 410,000 twenty-foot equivalent container units in October. It was the first time in the port's history that it topped 400,000 units in a month.

Georgia Ports Authority executive director Griff Lynch says the surge was due to the opening of an expanded Panama Canal. The project has received $266 million in state funds and $127.8 million from Congress.

Savannah is the fourth busiest U.S. container port and the second busiest on the east coast.

