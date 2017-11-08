First Alert: Much cooler air, scattered rain in Thursday's forecast

Following an extended stretch of abnormally warm temperatures, a significant cool-down is on the way.

Cooler temperatures are already filtering into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, most noticeable from Screven County through the Lowcountry Wednesday afternoon. Savannah will achieve high temperatures earlier than usual, during the first part of the afternoon, ahead of a mid to late afternoon cooling trend.

Everyone cools significantly this evening as a north, northeasterly breeze increases.

A few showers and thundershowers are possible along the cold front, but rain coverage will remain isolated through early evening.

A greater chance of widespread light rain, and embedded heavier downpours, arrives after 9 p.m. as a disturbance approaches our area from the west. Areas of rain are forecast to continue through Thursday morning’s commute, gradually tapering off Thursday afternoon.

With plentiful cloud-cover and scattered rain, temperatures will struggle to reach highs in the 60s Thursday. Many communities will only top out in the upper 50s across the northern-half, or so, of the WTOC Viewing Area.

A minor warming trend takes-place Friday under more sunshine. Another cold front moves through later Friday or early Saturday, bringing a fresh batch of chilly temperatures into the southeastern United States.

Keep an eye on the First Alert Radar and Forecasts over the next 24 hours. The weather team will help you plan around any rain.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.