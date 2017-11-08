Most Wanted: 11/8/17

WTOC is teaming up with CrimeStoppers and local law enforcement to help put wanted suspects behind bars. Here’s a look at this week’s Most Wanted.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office has released this sketch hoping someone can identify the suspect in an attempted sexual assault at the Bluestone Apartments in Bluffton last Friday. The suspect is believed to be in his 30’s, 5’3 to 5’6 tall, with a slender build, and a crooked nose that may the result of it being broken some point. He talks with a lisp or may have a speech impediment and is missing an upper front tooth.

Metro Police are still looking for Montae Juwan Chisholm, who is wanted for aggravated assault and battery. He is 35, 5’5”, and 160 lbs. Chisholm has a history of child molestation, statutory rape, reckless driving. and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Metro Police are also searching Yolange Brown, who is wanted for probation violation. She is 39, 5’7”, and 130 lbs. Brown has a history of providing false info to police, possession of controlled substance, shoplifting, and contempt of court.

It was seven years ago this week that Anthony Minor was shot and killed while using an ATM on Waters Avenue. Any tips that lead to an arrest in this unsolved case could receive a cash reward of up to $9,500.

If you have information about any of these cases, call police or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

