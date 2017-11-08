Suspect arrested for Oct. 8 fatal shooting on East 33rd Street

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect for a fatal shooting on Oct. 8.

Eric Adaryll Williams, 28, has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 8 near the intersection of East 33rd Street and Waters Avenue.

Sean Brooks, 27, was killed. Another 32-year-old man was also shot.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.