Suspect arrested for Oct. 8 fatal shooting on East 33rd Street - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Suspect arrested for Oct. 8 fatal shooting on East 33rd Street

Eric Adaryll Williams (Source: Chatham County Jail) Eric Adaryll Williams (Source: Chatham County Jail)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect for a fatal shooting on Oct. 8.

Eric Adaryll Williams, 28, has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 8 near the intersection of East 33rd Street and Waters Avenue.

Sean Brooks, 27, was killed. Another 32-year-old man was also shot. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly