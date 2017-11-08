Atlanta United's Julian Gressel wins MLS Rookie of the Year award

Atlanta United midfielder Julian Gressel (24) takes his shot during the shootout of an MLS playoff soccer game against Columbus Crew, in Atlanta, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Source: AP)

Atlanta United’s Julian Gressel has been named the 2017 AT&T Rookie of the Year.

Gressel registered nine assists this season. The third most in MLS history by a rookie. The German-born midfielder added five goals in 32 league appearances.

Gressel was selected 8th overall in the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. He was Atlanta’s second pick in the draft.

He started the first six matches in franchise history this season and contributing to the Five Stripes blistering attack. Atlanta became just the sixth team in MLS history to score 70 goals in a season.

Gressel played four years at Providence College where he scored 30 goals and had 26 assists.

"It's a great honor. Not just for me but I think for the whole club."



Below is the list of the previous Rookie of the Year winners:

2017: Julian Gressel – Atlanta United

2016: Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders FC

2015: Cyle Larin – Orlando City SC

2014: Tesho Akindele – FC Dallas

2013: Dillon Powers – Colorado Rapids

2012: Austin Berry – Chicago Fire

2011: C.J. Sapong – Sporting Kansas City

2010: Andy Najar – D.C. United

2009: Omar Gonzalez – LA Galaxy

2008: Sean Franklin – LA Galaxy

2007: Maurice Edu – Toronto FC

2006: Jonathan Bornstein – Chivas USA

2005: Michael Parkhurst – New England Revolution

2004: Clint Dempsey – New England Revolution

2003: Damani Ralph – Chicago Fire

2002: Kyle Martino – Columbus Crew

2001: Rodrigo Faria – MetroStars

2000: Carlos Bocanegra – Chicago Fire

1999: Jay Heaps – Miami Fusion

1998: Ben Olsen – D.C. United

1997: Mike Duhaney – Tampa Bay Mutiny

1996: Steve Ralston – Tampa Bay Mutiny ??

