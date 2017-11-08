Atlanta United's Julian Gressel wins MLS Rookie of the Year award

Atlanta United’s Julian Gressel has been named the 2017 AT&T Rookie of the Year.
Gressel registered nine assists this season. The third most in MLS history by a rookie. The German-born midfielder added five goals in 32 league appearances.
Gressel was selected 8th overall in the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. He was Atlanta’s second pick in the draft.
He started the first six matches in franchise history this season and contributing to the Five Stripes blistering attack. Atlanta became just the sixth team in MLS history to score 70 goals in a season.
Gressel played four years at Providence College where he scored 30 goals and had 26 assists.
"It's a great honor. Not just for me but I think for the whole club."— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) November 8, 2017
Hear it straight from the @MLS Rookie of the Year pic.twitter.com/SbCLrAkc81
He came. He saw. He conquered.— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) November 8, 2017
An unmatched rookie season for @JulianGressel pic.twitter.com/qnEj9OG2oq
Below is the list of the previous Rookie of the Year winners:
