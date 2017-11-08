Atlanta United's Julian Gressel wins MLS Rookie of the Year awar - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Atlanta United's Julian Gressel wins MLS Rookie of the Year award

By Clinton Hinely, Digital
Atlanta United midfielder Julian Gressel (24) takes his shot during the shootout of an MLS playoff soccer game against Columbus Crew, in Atlanta, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Source: AP) Atlanta United midfielder Julian Gressel (24) takes his shot during the shootout of an MLS playoff soccer game against Columbus Crew, in Atlanta, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Source: AP)
Atlanta United’s Julian Gressel has been named the 2017 AT&T Rookie of the Year.

Gressel registered nine assists this season. The third most in MLS history by a rookie. The German-born midfielder added five goals in 32 league appearances.

Gressel was selected 8th overall in the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. He was Atlanta’s second pick in the draft.

He started the first six matches in franchise history this season and contributing to the Five Stripes blistering attack. Atlanta became just the sixth team in MLS history to score 70 goals in a season.

Gressel played four years at Providence College where he scored 30 goals and had 26 assists. 

Below is the list of the previous Rookie of the Year winners:

  • 2017: Julian Gressel – Atlanta United
  • 2016: Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders FC
  • 2015: Cyle Larin – Orlando City SC
  • 2014: Tesho Akindele – FC Dallas
  • 2013: Dillon Powers – Colorado Rapids
  • 2012: Austin Berry – Chicago Fire
  • 2011: C.J. Sapong – Sporting Kansas City
  • 2010: Andy Najar – D.C. United
  • 2009: Omar Gonzalez – LA Galaxy
  • 2008: Sean Franklin – LA Galaxy
  • 2007: Maurice Edu – Toronto FC
  • 2006: Jonathan Bornstein – Chivas USA
  • 2005: Michael Parkhurst – New England Revolution
  • 2004: Clint Dempsey – New England Revolution
  • 2003: Damani Ralph – Chicago Fire
  • 2002: Kyle Martino – Columbus Crew
  • 2001: Rodrigo Faria – MetroStars
  • 2000: Carlos Bocanegra – Chicago Fire
  • 1999: Jay Heaps – Miami Fusion
  • 1998: Ben Olsen – D.C. United
  • 1997: Mike Duhaney – Tampa Bay Mutiny
  • 1996: Steve Ralston – Tampa Bay Mutiny ??

