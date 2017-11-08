Effingham schools start field trips to Honey Ridge Plantation

An instructor sheers a sheep at Honey Ridge Plantation as a group of shocked Effingham students observe. (Source: WTOC)

During the 2016-2017 school year the Effingham County School System purchased Honey Ridge Plantation.

This week they started conducting field trips for first grade students.

Students had the opportunity to learn about and feed cows, take a hayride, go through a 5-acre corn maze and learn about various aspects of farming.

Todd Wall is with Effingham County Schools Career, Technical & Agricultural Education. He said he wants all students to have fun on the farm; however, they also wants it to be a learning opportunity.

“Well we think it's important that all students learn about where their food comes from, where their shelter so we talk about forestry and things like that. Also their clothes and fiber, so we talked about cotton out here today,” Wall said.

Agriculture students will have the opportunity to learn and get hands-on practice at Honey Ridge Plantation.

