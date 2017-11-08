BCSO investigating home invasion on Old Jericho Rd. in Burton

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a home invasion at a residence in the Old Jericho Road area.

Investigators responded to the home around 3 a.m. Wednesday. It was reported that several adults and an infant were inside the home when unknown armed subjects, some armed with handguns, forced entry into the home and fired shots. Investigators say all subjects had their faces covered and ran from the scene before deputies got there.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of any subject involved is urged to call Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 911, Cpl. Jennifer Snider at 843.255.3421 or Crimestoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC.

