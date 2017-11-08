New treatment plan available for opioid addicts

In South Carolina and Georgia alone, more than half a million people are addicted to opioids. For many, the options to get help are extremely limited - until now, that is.

Federal funding now allows treatment centers to provide long-term, individual treatment to people who previously couldn't afford it. The funding is a direct response from our federal government to address the growing issue. The new treatment plan gives people an opportunity to avoid a tragic death from addiction.

The opioid epidemic is well-documented. Millions of Americans rely on painkillers or heroin to make it through their day. Even worse, thousands of them die. Studies show about 10 percent of the population struggles with addiction. In Chatham County, that's about 20,000 people. Of that group, about 7,000 are addicted to opioids.

"Treatment industry has said. 'okay, we've got to do something. We need to do something different,' said Raymond Scott, Recovery Place Inc., Program Director.

Raymond Scott is the program director of Recovery Place Inc. in Savannah. That center is on the leading edge of providing quality treatment for addicts.

"What's different about this is, one, it's intensive; two, it's long-term, and three, it takes away some of those external pressures," Scott said.

The plan is called Comprehensive Opioid Recovery. Congress approved the funding for individual states. The states then award the grant money to treatment centers like Recovery Place Inc. It places people in a residential treatment plan for 90 to 120 days. The best part is that for the first time, you can get it for free.

"This is an opportunity for people that don't have resources or have very limited resources to get what is very effective comprehensive treatment," Scott said.

People in this treatment are doing something every day. It also allows families to be involved in the process.

"It gives people hope that their loved ones, instead of them burying them, instead of them getting locked up long term, there is another option which is treatment and recovery," Scott said. "They're our brothers, sisters, moms, dads. Especially with the healthcare industry with the way it's set up right now, it gives them an opportunity to where they maybe didn't have in the past, where they can get quality, intensive, effective treatment."

Scott says going forward, the biggest thing will be if the government and medical field stay consistent in the fight.

"Can we continue to build, not just this next 12 months, but over the years, and continue to build towards treating addiction as a medical issue versus a criminal issue or behavioral issue?"

Scott says the Recovery Place Inc. is the only center in our area offering this kind of treatment right now. If you or someone you know is interested, click here for more information.

