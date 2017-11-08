Chatham Co. inmate who walked off work release captured in Pensa - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Chatham Co. inmate who walked off work release captured in Pensacola

By Tedi Rountree, Digital
Darryl Brown (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office) Darryl Brown (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A Chatham County inmate who walked off his work release assignment last week has been captured in Pensacola, FL. 

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office says Darryl Brown was captured Wednesday by the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force. 

He will be extradited back to Chatham County. 

