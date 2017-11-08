Good News: Memorial named 'baby-friendly' facility

Memorial Health has been named a "Baby Friendly" facility.

It's a prestigious designation given to select hospitals worldwide that demonstrate excellent care for mothers and newborns. The recognition also honors health facilities that make a commitment to encourage and educate mothers about breastfeeding.

"This means that we're there for our patients, we're educating our patients, we're supporting our patients and that we're there for them during the hospital stay and afterward if they need our help," said Carla Edwards, Memorial Health, Director of Women's Services.

"We're keeping mothers and babies in the same room. We can start out all of the education together with their families from the very first bath, in which the parent gets to participate. That was something new for us, all the way through when we get ready to send them home and we can give them information on how to get help if they need it once they get discharged," said Holly McSpadden, Memorial Health, Senior Lactation Consultant.

To earn the baby-friendly designation, more than 120 Memorial nurses and other personnel had to undergo extra education and training. It was a two-and-a-half-year process for the hospital to receive the honor.

