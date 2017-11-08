Savannah fire fee could negatively impact lower-income families

The city of Savannah is selling its new fire fee with a savings in property tax, but how much is that reduction, and how much does it impact people at different income levels?

The city's proposed fire fee could come with a two mil decrease on your city of Savannah property tax, but what does that really mean?

Right now, if you own a $100,000 home, you pay $1,248 in city property taxes. if the fire fee is implemented, you'd pay $1,048 - a savings of $200. The most the city could charge a single-family home for fire service is $370. When you subtract the $200 you save in property taxes, you're still paying an additional $170 a year.

Jen Singeisen is the executive director of Step Up Savannah, a nonprofit organization that works to improve upward economic mobility in our community. They help lower-income people with things like financial literacy and budgeting. After looking at that potential increase for those on the lowest income ladder, she says the fire fee could be a big stress.

"So, that's concerning because of course, when people are working on their budget, especially our lower-income neighbors, it's very tight, and so any increase becomes of great significance to them. The other thing that I'm thinking of is, while we have many renters, I would imagine that the homeowner would end up passing that along to their renter," Singeisen said. "When you live on a very fixed income, there's…it's fixed, and they're concerned that that's negatively going to impact their bottom line. While maybe $100 or $200 to some people, over the course of a year, doesn't seem like a lot, for other people, that's of great significance."

Nonprofits who pay no property taxes now, of course, wouldn't see a savings either.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.