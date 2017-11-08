Bulloch Co. officials cracking down on distracted driving

Some local law officers are saying distracted driving now outnumbers DUIs in crashes.

We've all heard about the dangers of texting and driving. Deputies say one goal of road checks is to remind people that distracted driving extends beyond just texting. Officers in Bulloch County are trying to drive home this life-saving message.

Captain Rick Rountree did more than people watch, sitting in an unmarked truck on Hodges Hill. He spotted distracted drivers and radioed to deputies who'd stop them down the road. They pulled over 80 distracted drivers during the morning rush hour alone.

"They say they don't have a problem texting and driving. They do it all the time, but texting and driving causes accidents," Captain Rountree said.

Some call it an epidemic on the roadway.

"It's to the point now where we can ride up next to somebody in a marked patrol car and people are texting - and anything else you can imagine," said Sgt. Chris Rodewolt, GSP.

It isn't just texting. They count eating behind the wheel equally dangerous.

"You may get finger pointing from somebody who says, 'that person's texting,' and they're over there putting makeup on with their mirror down," Rodewolt said.

Bulloch County's sheriff says he's tired of warnings falling on deaf or distracted ears.

"Go on and put your blinker on, pull over in a parking lot. Get done whatever business you need to do. Put your blinker on and get back onto the road," Sheriff Noel Brown said.

They say this isn't about writing tickets to collect fines. It's about warning people about something that could cost a life.

