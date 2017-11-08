Area students sign Letters of Intent during Signing Day

A huge day for high school sports, Wednesday is the first day for athletes to sign their National Letter of Intent.

It's the culmination of a lot of hard work by the players on and off the field.

While the football players have to traditionally wait until the first Wednesday in February, it's the day for the other athletes to sign with their future school.

The day began at 8 a.m. in Effingham County as Hayley Dickerson signed in softball. The former Rebel is headed to Georgia Southwestern.

At Islands, Kole Newman is headed to Georgia College in Milledgeville. The Shark signed with the Bobcats in baseball.

Three Benedictine standouts signed in baseball. Garrison Gunby is headed to LaGrange, Johnny Richardson is headed to the U.S. Military Academy, and Walker Barlow signed with the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

