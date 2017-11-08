Area students sign Letters of Intent on first day of signing period

A huge day for high school sports, Wednesday is the first day for athletes to sign their National Letter of Intent.

It's the culmination of a lot of hard work by the players on and off the field.

While the football players have to traditionally wait until the first Wednesday in February, it's the day for the other athletes to sign with their future school.

The day began at 8 a.m. in Effingham County as Hayley Dickerson signed in softball. The former Rebel is headed to Georgia Southwestern.

At Islands, Kole Newman is headed to Georgia College in Milledgeville. The Shark signed with the Bobcats in baseball.

Three Benedictine standouts signed in baseball. Garrison Gunby is headed to LaGrange, Johnny Richardson is headed to the U.S. Military Academy, and Walker Barlow signed with the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

At Calvary Day, Sarah Daniels signed with Saint Louis University after winning three state championships in Volleyball.

All the signees seem ready for the new adventure at the next level.

"This is a great accomplishment and I'm really glad to have a great high school career with the teammates I had, but I'm also excited because I'm going to start over as a freshman, so I'm going to start over again, and so I'm excited to enjoy that process of becoming a senior again," Daniels said.

Bryan County's Shelby Barfield is headed to Georgia Southern to play softball for the Eagles.

"Once I got my Letter of Intent, it felt so real I was just like blown away. I was like 'ok, now I'm ready to get there, now I'm actually ready to do stuff," Barfield said.

Richmond Hill's Maddie Gorsuch also signed her Letter of Intent. The former Wildcat is headed to West Georgia to play softball for the Wolves.

In Wayne County, Ford Townsend is headed to Mercer to play baseball for the Bears, while J.T. Crosby is headed to Coker College where he'll be playing baseball on the next level.

