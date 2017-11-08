Metro investigating situation at 61st, Crane St.; 5 people detai - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Metro investigating situation at 61st, Crane St.; 5 people detained

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a driver ran off when they tried to conduct a traffic stop at 61st and Crane streets, Wednesday afternoon. 

Officials say the suspect ran into a crowd and other people started running. Police have five people detained. 

Details are limited at this time, but we do know guns were found on the scene. 

