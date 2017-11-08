Loved ones welcome home 3rd Aviation Regiment troops

Family and friends welcomed home around 30 troops Wednesday.

Echo Company's 3rd Aviation Regiment has been deployed in Afghanistan since February. And today - nine months later - the group finally returned home.

After the deployment, it's the simple comforts that are missed the most.

"Smelling the fresh air and having civilians around,” Jordan Martinez said.

"Go take a shower and eat some good food,” Arturo Rodriguez said.

There are more troops scheduled to return home by Monday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.