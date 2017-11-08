BCSO looking for man wanted for failing to register as sex offender

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for failing to register as a third offense sex offender.

Investigators say Carlos Salazar is known to frequent the area of Tekoa Lane in Beaufort. He is described as a Hispanic male around 37-year-old, standing around 5'7 and weighing about 250 pounds. He has numerous tattoos, including the name "Salazar" on the right side of his neck. He also has tattoos on his arms and head.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Salazar, please contact Sgt. David Wilkinson at 843.255.3420 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

