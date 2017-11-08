Hate Week arrives for Eagles

For the second straight game, it is rivalry week for the Georgia Southern Eagles.

This time around, it's a Thursday night showdown with the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Eagles say this game is always easy to get up for.

"It's Hate App week. Everything rides on this week," says senior defensive tackle Darius Sapp. "They want to beat us just as bad as we want to beat them."

"Last year, they kind of beat us down," says sophomore defensive back Monquavion Brinson. "It's kind of a revenge week for us."

The Mountaineers have owned the series of late, winning seven of the last ten. They've won four straight games against the Eagles in Boone, NC.

If Georgia Southern wants to change that trend, the Eagles will need to slow down the Mountaineer offense led by the Sun Belt's all-time career touchdown pass leader Taylor Lamb.

"He's started a long time for them, and done a lot of good things in the Sun Belt Conference," says interim head coach Chad Lunsford. "It's one of those deals where we have to make sure on defense that we're getting pressure on him and disguising things a little bit later."

Despite their winless record, the Eagles say these are the kinds of games where past performance simply doesn't matter.

"If we come out and execute like we're supposed to, we know we can beat App State," Sapp says.

The Eagles battle the Mountaineers Thursday night at 7:30. The game will air on ESPNU.