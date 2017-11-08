Hometown Heroes: Johnson High School JROTC

With Veterans Day approaching, young people in our community are learning about those who sacrificed for our freedom.

A ceremony at Johnson High School on Wednesday demonstrated once again how the school values its alumni who served and sacrificed.

It was an event to show one of their own was still remembered - and still missed.

"It was an honor for me to see this and to experience it for the first time," said Riquan Mims, Johnson High School, JROTC.

Johnson High - with the help of American Legion Post 184 - honored the memory of Staff Sergeant Vernon Martin, a member of Johnson's Class of 2002 who was killed in combat. He was one of eight American soldiers killed defending a U.S. outpost from Taliban invasion.

"We have people doing that today, defending America. We have to remember those who went before us who kept us free in past times and recognize those who are now," said Doug Andrews, President, Chatham County Veterans Council.

Johnson honored SSgt. Martin by planting a tree in his memory five years ago and treated it with nutrients at Wednesday's ceremony, which coincided with Veterans Day, one day before the eighth anniversary of Martin's death. It also demonstrated an important lesson to the school's Junior ROTC.

"I hope they take out of it that there's selfless sacrifice, that there is something bigger than themselves. Not to be selfish, not to look internal, but to look external and see the needs of others and that whether it's giving a life or giving your time, you can always do some part," said MSGT Matthew James, Johnson High School, JROTC.

Wednesday at Johnson, this Hometown Hero was still reaching others.

"It was great, knowing he graduated from Johnson and was in our ROTC kind of inspires me to go into the Army," said Destiny McNeil, Johnson High School, JROTC.

"To know the same person who sacrificed his life went to the same school is amazing to me," said Shannon Truly, Johnson High School, JROTC.

SSgt. Martin was 25-year-old when he was killed in combat. He left behind a wife and three young children.

